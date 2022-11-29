The last day in the group stage witnessed the African teams scoring 6 goals and achieving 4 points in two matches, less than 24 hours after Morocco achieved its victory over Belgium with a clean double.

African brilliance in points

• The Cameroon national team scored 3 goals in its 3-3 draw with Serbia in the second round of Group G, to score its first points in the tournament and maintain hopes of qualifying for the final round.

• Cameroon joined Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire by scoring 3 goals in one match in the World Cup, and Ghana joined them by defeating South Korea, while Algeria maintained first place by defeating South Korea 4-2 in the World Cup Brazil 2014 as the most African team to score in one match.

• Ghana achieved its first victory in the tournament 3-2 over South Korea in the second round of Group H.

• Ghana’s victory is the third victory for an African team, after Senegal beat Qatar 3-1, and Morocco beat Belgium 2-0.

• Ghana is the African team that scores the most goals in the World Cup in Qatar, with 5 goals in two matches.

• Ghana and Cameroon raised the number of African goals in the World Cup to 13, with the conclusion of their participation in the second round of the group stage.

• Africa’s goals in the World Cup so far came through Senegal (3), Morocco (2), Cameroon (3), Ghana (5).

• Tunisia is the only African team that has played two matches without scoring any goals so far in the tournament.

• The second round witnessed the African teams scoring 11 goals, which is the largest number of goals for the African teams in one round in the history of the World Cup.