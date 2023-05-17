The Russian Armed Forces (AF) successfully block American HIMARS missiles using electronic jammers, a columnist wrote on May 17 19Fortyfive Maxim Skripchenko.

“Russia is increasingly successful in blocking HIMARS missiles, using electronic jammers to prevent missiles from hitting the target,” the author of the publication noted.

He drew attention to the fact that the Russian military, knowing about the plans of Kyiv, moved command posts beyond the reach of HIMARS rocket launchers.

“Offensive operations usually begin by disrupting enemy logistics and command centers, so this move severely limits Ukraine’s ability to deliver effective strikes,” Skripchenko said.

Earlier, on May 9, Military Watch Magazine reported that US military experts do not understand how the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation manage to suppress the HIMARS MLRS. The missile systems that were delivered to Ukraine have recently become less and less accurate and effective, experts noted.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.