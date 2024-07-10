Zenless Zone Zero It has been available since July 4, 2024, and from the start it includes a large number of characters, some available from the start and others that need to be unlocked.

Well, now another one is on the way and miHoYo has shared details about it. This one goes by the name of Seth Lowell, and he is the first addition to this title. So it’s worth knowing what he brings to this popular Action RPG.

Seth in Zenless Zone Zero He has a cat-like appearance; this is obvious from his ears as well as the pupils of his eyes. He is part of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team, but at the time of his revelation his abilities are unknown.

It’s clear that the developer behind the game is thinking first about introducing this character so that players can identify him well. That’s by sharing a series of concept art.

Some of Seth Lowell’s typical phrases are also mentioned in Zenless Zone Zero. The voice of this character comes from Nazeeh Tarsha, who previously participated in Genshin Impact.

He has also participated in video games for other companies, such as Street Fighter 6 from Capcom. When Seth becomes available, he will be the second playable character in the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team after Zhu Yuan.

It should be noted that the aforementioned faction will get a third character aside from Seth and Zhu, who is called Qingyi. Something that is not confirmed, but seems possible, is that Seth Lowell has connections to New Eridu, and especially to its public security.

What weapons will you be able to use in Zenless Zone Zero? There is no information at the moment but some believe that he could be a hand-to-hand combatant. His release date is unknown.

Apart from Zenless Zone Zero We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.