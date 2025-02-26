Alexander Sorloth He has not needed a year to enter the history of Atlético de Madrid. With the goal marked on Tuesday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal against Barcelona, ​​the Norwegian striker, who joined … In August to the rojiblanco team after shining in Villarreal, he has become the mattress player who has celebrated more goals in the same season leaving from the bench (8), although Julián Álvarez, his current partner, follows the steps closely (closely ( 6).

According to the data of ‘Atlético Stats’, Ángel Correa, a footballer who also belongs to the current template, is surpassed by Sorloth and now goes on to occupy second place in that historical classification with the 7 goals marked throughout the last campaign, The games started from the bench.

In that ranking they follow them, with 6 goals, three players: José Mari, in the 97-98 season; Dani, in 2001-02, and Angel Correa himself, in 2015-16. A figure that this course has also reached another of the signing signings of this season, Julián Álvarez, author of half a dozen goals starting the meetings as a substitute.

The Sorloth season is already history of Atlético de Madrid. The record of goals from the bench (8) in 122 years of Atleti. pic.twitter.com/uwglqubhbt – Atlético Stats (@atletico_stats_) February 26, 2025

Even without being a starting player for Cholo, the role of Revulsive de Sorloth is being fundamental in the excellent career that is signing this course by Atlético de Madrid, which is still very alive in the three competitions: League, Cup and Champions. The last example of Norwegian’s profitability as a substitute could be seen on Tuesday with the goal at the time of addition that was worth the rojiblancos the tie in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey against FC Barcelona.

Simeone gave entrance to the Nordic giant in the absence of twenty minutes for the end of the meeting, in which Sorloth insistently sought to surprise Flick’s advanced defense, an objective that ended up achieving in the time of extension. The striker signed the goal of the draw (4-4), matching a match that had been put up to the mattresses after they enjoyed a 0-2 in the first five minutes of the duel.

“The changes They revitalized To the team, they gave courage and freshness to attack with more people. They demonstrated a spirit of how to compete I am passionateonce again, ”Simeone praised.

The Norwegian has already become one of the key players of the Argentine coach, and it is no coincidence that he already adds 13 goals among all competitions (League, Cup and Champions). Seven of those many has marked it from the 80th minute.