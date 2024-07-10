Live Wire Inc. announced that the shoot’em up will be coming very soon Mushihimesa will be removed from the Nintendo eShop. Starting next August 10th digital sales will be discontinued on Nintendo Switch due to the expiration of the license agreement with the developer CAVE Interactive. Those who already own the game or who will purchase it before this date they will still be able to continue using it and download it again even after it is removed from the store.

Announcement of discontinuation of sales of Nintendo Switch™ “Mushihimesama” Tokyo-July 10, 2024 Live Wire Inc. Thank you for using Live Wire Games. Due to the expiration of the license agreement for the Nintendo Switch™ version of “Mushihimesama,” sales of the downloadable version of “Mushihimesama” will end on August 10, 2024 (Japan time). End of sale date

August 10, 2024 Game titles will be discontinued

Nintendo Switch™ “Mushihimesama” Download Version

*If you purchase “Mushihimesama” on Nintendo Switch™ before sales end, you can redownload and play it even after distribution ends. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone involved and to all our users for their continued patronage. We also appreciate your understanding. About Live Wire

Live Wire Inc. is a 28-member studio based in Tokyo and founded in 2018 by Makoto Takada. It is dedicated to developing and delivering high-quality gaming experiences to a global audience. The company is best known for developing of “ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights“, “9th Sentinel Sisters” And “HARVESTELLA”.

