Konami just announced Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days CollectionThis is a compilation of several beloved games from this popular card game series coming soon to Nintendo Switch and PC. So get ready to relive your childhood with the heart of the cards.

This collection will include five different titles to start with and according to its official website more will be announced in the future. Among the first wave we have Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories, Dark Duel Stories, Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists and Dual Monsters 6: Experts 2.

All of these games were available on the Game Boy family of consoles. They ranged from the original, through Color, and finally on Game Boy Advance. This presents a great opportunity for those who played them back in the day to relive the excitement once again.

For now Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection It does not yet have a set release date. So if you’re interested in this collection, keep an eye on Konami’s social media. Something tells us that it could be this year when we get to enjoy this nostalgic compilation. Will you be buying it?

What else was said about Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection?

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection It’s also a commemoration of the card game’s 25th anniversary, so physical copies for Nintendo Switch will feature a special ‘Harpie’s Feather Duster’ card that will have a level of rarity never seen before. So if you collect the cards, You already know which platform to search for the collection on.

The compendium will include quality of life improvements to the games that bring them up to modern standards. In addition, titles that allowed battles between friends with the link cable can now be enjoyed online.As an addition to this, you will also be able to trade cards with your friends in some of the games. Will you be buying it when it comes out?

