Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized in Washington after “developing a fever”

Former US President Bill Clinton (1993-2001) was admitted to a Washington hospital on Monday afternoon to undergo medical tests after “developing a fever.” According to information from his office, Clinton, 78, is admitted to the Georgetown University Medical Center in the US capital.

Angel Ureña, who served as Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, has said that “the former president remains in good spirits and is deeply grateful for the excellent care he is receiving.”

In 2004, the former president underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery and in 2010 he underwent another surgical procedure related to his cardiovascular problems.

The former Democratic president was hospitalized in 2021 in California due to an infection that spread to his bloodstream.

Clinton is one of four former United States presidents still alive, along with Donald Trump (2017-2021), Barack Obama (2009-2017), George W. Bush (2001-2009) and Jimmy Carter (1977-1981). The latter is, at 100 years old, the oldest president in the history of the United States.