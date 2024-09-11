The transfer market will end next Saturday, September 14, so some clubs in the Liga MX They are still trying to make their final moves for the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
Here we leave you the latest news of signings, losses and rumors of Stove Football:
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
After not entering into the plans of the Athletic San Luisthe defender is leaving for Europe to wear the shirt of the OFI Crete of the Greek Super League until June 2025, reported the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.
The defender travelled to Europe on Tuesday to undergo the necessary medical examinations before signing his contract.
Last week it was announced that the defender and captain of the national team Costa Rica had the chance to return to Europe and now it is a fact. The defender left Braves of Juarez to sign with him Hatayspor from Greece, with a contract until June 2026.
Toluca He continues to build a blunderbuss with the aim of once again lifting a title. Cesar Merlo notified that the Red Devils bought the forward’s pass to Red Bull Bragantino from Brazil, at 15 million dollars.
For now, all that’s left is for the Brazilian right-hander to pass his medical to join the Inferno until 2029.
He America remains firm in closing a signing before the deadline. According to the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe feathered ones have four options, but only those two names are known, which had already been revealed last week.
Ounas He is an Algerian winger who is currently without a club, while Cavalieris a Portuguese forward, precisely both footballers have just been released by not extending their stay in the Lille from France.
Last week it was learned that the Panamanian Red Star Belgrade was on the scene Americabut in the end he was going to sign with Lionbut everything got complicated and Mexico will not arrive.
Due to this situation, the emerald board does not rule out the possibility of adding the Uruguayan again Gonzalo Napoliwho seemed to be ruled out by the team with the Uruguayan coach Jorge Bavawhich would change with the arrival of the Argentine Eduardo Berizzoalthough everything will depend on whether or not they can close a final contract before closing.
A few days before the end of the summer market, Tigers They continue to think about the future of the Brazilian, who was not in their plans, but is about to stay in the Volcano.
The U cannot leave the defender without registration because it risks him seeking his release from his contract via FIFA, since the organization favors players who are relegated and are not allowed to carry out their work.
A source inside the club informed Halftime who already see it difficult to accommodate him because they closed the registrations in the leagues that could be an option. Having a foreign quota due to the departure of the Colombian Luis Quiñonesthe South American could stay.
In the last few hours and according to several reports, the board of directors of America is in advanced negotiations to close the Chilean striker CSKA MoscowThis has already generated many complaints from fans on social media because they were expecting a blockbuster signing.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Latest #Liga #A2024 #transfer #news #Calvo #Silva #Helinho #Pumita #Ounas #Cavaleiro #Samir
Leave a Reply