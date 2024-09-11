Here we leave you the latest news of signings, losses and rumors of Stove Football:

✅🇲🇽 OFFICIAL: We will have one more Mexican in Europe. Jordan Silva is a new OFI Crete player. Jordan joins the Mexican legion that plays in the first division of Greece. 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/JQCooNnpOR — Isair_Perez_11 (@Isair_Perez_) September 9, 2024

The defender travelled to Europe on Tuesday to undergo the necessary medical examinations before signing his contract.

OFFICIAL: Francisco Calvo is a new player for Hatayspor of Türkiye 🇨🇷 The captain showed a great level with La Sele pic.twitter.com/GdnIH1mpkY — Kevin Jiménez (@KevinJimenezCR) September 10, 2024

For now, all that’s left is for the Brazilian right-hander to pass his medical to join the Inferno until 2029.

🚨 #ClubAmerica There will be a key meeting with commissioner Diego Ramírez, to define which option will reinforce the eagles. Adam Ounas and Iván Cavaleiro are well-known names, but there are 2 other “hidden” players. Only 1 will be.#LigaBBVAMX #Opening2024 🗞️ @fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/m0E1gOS1qn — Arath Uv ⚽🟨🟦 (@arath_drake5) September 9, 2024

Ounas He is an Algerian winger who is currently without a club, while Cavalieris a Portuguese forward, precisely both footballers have just been released by not extending their stay in the Lille from France.

EYE. The signing of José Luis Rodríguez with León has fallen through. With the arrival of the new coach, they are bringing back Gonzalo Napoli, a Uruguayan who had not been in their plans; but they are going to register him. With that, the squad is complete. ‘Pumita’ smells more like Red Star Belgrade. pic.twitter.com/TfTXVyDkel — JOSE MIGUEL DOMINGUEZ F. (@chepebomba) September 10, 2024

Due to this situation, the emerald board does not rule out the possibility of adding the Uruguayan again Gonzalo Napoliwho seemed to be ruled out by the team with the Uruguayan coach Jorge Bavawhich would change with the arrival of the Argentine Eduardo Berizzoalthough everything will depend on whether or not they can close a final contract before closing.

The U cannot leave the defender without registration because it risks him seeking his release from his contract via FIFA, since the organization favors players who are relegated and are not allowed to carry out their work.

A source inside the club informed Halftime who already see it difficult to accommodate him because they closed the registrations in the leagues that could be an option. Having a foreign quota due to the departure of the Colombian Luis Quiñonesthe South American could stay.