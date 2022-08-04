The American video hosting YouTube has removed the channel of the Russian blogger, writer and publicist Dmitry Puchkov, known under the pseudonym Goblin. This became known on Thursday, August 4.

When you go to the blogger’s page, a block message appears for violating the YouTube Community Guidelines.

According to the press service of Google in an interview with RBC, the channel was removed for “violating our hate speech policy.” The policy clarifies that this policy prohibits content “that denies, downplays or trivializes well-documented events of violence,” including fighting on Ukrainian territory.

In addition, the company said that they warned Puchkov about the likelihood of blocking the channel due to violations three times within 90 days.

At the same time, the Russian blogger himself pointed to the fact that neither before the blocking nor after he was explained the essence of the community rules he allegedly violated. Puchkov added that he considers the removal of the channel to be a personal struggle with him. “Here, I am objectionable, so the channel was deleted,” he clarified.

Earlier, on June 9, YouTube removed the backup channel of Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus. The reasons for the blocking were not announced. They felt that the videos of the pranksters “didn’t please the departments already overseas, because they hit their image hard.”

Under the pseudonyms Vovan and Lexus, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov are hiding. They are known for calling famous foreign political figures on behalf of some other big name and asking them tricky questions.