And as technology does not stop, In Japan they have just launched one of the greatest advances in modern science: a soap that smells like anime waifu. Yes, this is not a joke, with this soap you can finally find the need to take a bath or fulfill your dirty dreams where they should only be: in your mind.

This product is named after Bioré and it is, as is, a scented soap. Only that it does not have any aroma, but it is the aroma of anime waifu. What scent is that? You know kami-sama, but this one is already here and you may buy it so you know if your waifu really smells like you imagined or if you were just believing a lie.

According to some of the reviews from satisfied customers, this anime waifu soap has the scent of “pretty girl”something that is making it relatively popular in Japan among women, even though it is a product marketed to men.

What will Chizuru Mizuhara smell like?

In any case, it seems completely unreal to me that it can be established what the aroma of “waifu” is. First, because that would imply that all of them have the same aroma and it would take away the interestingness of the characters that become important in each of the anime series.

To give a simple example, I doubt that Mikasa, a front-line soldier with one of the largest kill records in human history, smells like roses. Obviously, its aroma will not be that of “pretty girl” or scented soap, but something else. Does that make her less of a waifu? Of course not, we all know that she is currently the biggest female character in shonen alongside Kaguya-sama.

Mikasa’s scent must be powerful | Source: MAPPA

However, what seems to be calling more attention to this soap is that women leave positive ratings for being the reason their partner finally decided to smell better than it did before. So yes, we are facing the first really useful invention for otakus: a soap that does make them want to bathe.

The secret was to make them believe that it was a strange and new aroma, but surely it is any aroma of flower-scented soap, but today we can say it: someone managed to get otaku to take a bath and did it with the oldest trick in the manual.

