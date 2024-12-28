This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Sunday, December 29, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

It will continue to be a somewhat tense moment, although better than the previous day. This will be a more favorable day for intimate life, around the home or family, especially towards your second half. You must relax, because the vast majority of the worries that bother you will end up being resolved for good.

Taurus

This day will begin for you with a general feeling of joy and optimism, however, as it progresses, many of your hopes will be frustrated, or will collide with a different reality. For all these reasons, the second half of the day will be a little sadder, especially in matters related to love.

Gemini

Once again, especially thanks to the magnificent protection of Jupiter, you are going to have a joyful or happy day, although it will not start that way. Emotional ups and downs are very normal for you, but fortunately, today the day is going to go from less to more for you, and if things that you expected are frustrated, much better things will come.

Cancer

A day awaits you with some surprises, different from what you had planned or imagined, although this will not mean that it will be bad. The most important thing today will be to adapt to things as they come, although the biggest risk you should avoid is violent disagreements or arguments with your loved ones.

Leo

This will be the sign most favored by the stars today, thanks, above all, to the influence of the Moon and other planets. A much-desired dream is going to come true unexpectedly, and it will also be a very well-arranged day for family and heart matters. Today you can show the best of yourself.

Virgo

Today it will be very difficult for you to avoid feeling very overwhelmed by a lot of anxieties and worries of all kinds, although the good news is that the vast majority of them will either not correspond to reality, or will be very exaggerated and it will not be difficult for you to face them. successfully. Misfortunes related to love.

Pound

This day will be full of activity and hopes for you, of things you want to do or hopes that you hope to see realized. Fortunately, luck will be on your side and things will turn out the way you want or very close to it. Joy predominates and you will also be lucky in case you have to travel.

Scorpio

Today you must move with some caution because there is a danger that you will suffer a painful disappointment in love. Don’t jump in if you’re not sure your feelings are reciprocated or if it’s simply not the time. At this moment your impulses and passions dominate you, although you should be much more cautious.

Sagittarius

Despite the great concerns that move you and your great love for adventure, in reality today destiny will take you to live a much more intimate and familiar day, but that will not be bad at all. Even if you are part of a group of friends, or in the middle of a trip, it will be a much calmer day.

Capricorn

This is going to be one of the most favored signs throughout today, especially in terms of satisfactions and pleasures, both material and emotional. In addition, you will have a greater shine than usual and you will influence those around you much more. Rightly or wrongly, you will feel luckier than usual.

Aquarium

Today the stars are going to bring you a good day, undoubtedly better than yesterday, however, you could make it bad due to your internal conflicts or negative emotions. External events tend to favor you, but everything can be canceled, or mitigated, because fears will reign inside you and you will not feel well.

Pisces

Today a day awaits you with two very different moments, or stages. You are going to start it with a lot of enthusiasm, joy and optimism, but as it progresses it will become more complicated and your emotions will become more negative, or somewhat more aggressive. Anyway, it’s going to be a positive day overall, and the difficulties will be resolved later.