The Primitiva draw this Saturday, December 28, 2024 has not left any special category winners (six hits plus reimbursement) or first category winners (six hits), so for the next draw, this Monday the 30th, it is put into effect. I play a pot of 26.5 million euros.

Yes, there were second-category winners (five numbers plus complementary numbers), who each received a prize from 43,018.55 euros.

The winning combination was the one formed by the numbers 13, 20, 26, 35, 36, 46. Complementary 12refund 0.

State Lotteries and Betting celebrates the Primitiva draw three times a week, the Monday, Thursday and Saturdaybeing the most widely accepted draw in Spain.