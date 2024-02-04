Ukrainian world and European champion in powerlifting Alexander Belokon, who competed for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), was eliminated in the special operation zone. The head of the Wrestling Association, Vadim Kisil, announced this on February 3.

“Alexander was one of the strongest people in Ukraine. Back in 2017, in the center of Odessa, he set a Ukrainian record for moving a tractor-trailer full of people by a person,” says a post on Facebook (owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

In addition, Kisil added that in 2020 Belokon became a master of sports in heroic games, and was also included in the Ukrainian Guinness Book of Records. According to the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua, the athlete was 32 years old and was mobilized in March 2023.

Before this, on December 10, it was reported that Ukrainian actor Andrei Pavlenko, who acted on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, died in the special operation zone. Pavlenko’s filmography includes more than 60 works, including the series “The Return of Mukhtar 3.”

On December 7, it became known that theater and film actor Vasily Kukharsky, who also starred in the TV series “The Return of Mukhtar,” died as a result of a serious injury. The artist joined the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2022; at the time of his death he was 42 years old.

The special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.