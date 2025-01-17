This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Saturday, January 18, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Starting this weekend, and for a month, the Sun is going to make an important transit that will be favorable for you and will bring you, above all, the help or protection of friends, and perhaps it will also help you discover Who are, in reality, your true friends and which of them you are going to be able to truly trust.

Taurus

Starting today, and for a month, the Sun will have a dominant influence on your destiny and will not only bring you a better, or more favorable time, but also a brighter one, in which you can obtain greater recognition and everything develops the way you want. Favorable for professional life and finances.

Gemini

The magnificent favorable influence of Jupiter, which has been with you for months now, will now be joined by that of the Sun, which this weekend will begin to transit in a very beneficial position for you. Therefore, from now on, and for a month, you will have greater protection from luck and it will be ideal for taking initiatives.

Cancer

Starting this weekend, and for a month, the Sun will transit your eighth house and will make you focus more attention on material and financial matters, especially because something could happen that causes you great concern. Now you should not move on impulse, but act more rationally and coldly.

Leo

This weekend, the Sun, ruler of your destiny, will make a favorable transit that will give you greater prominence. Over the course of a month, starting today, luck will come to you, mostly, through the unions and associations, both those you already had and new ones that you start throughout these days.

Virgo

Starting this weekend, and for an entire month, the Sun will make a transit that will greatly enhance everything that is related to your work and material matters. A time of intense activity is opening up for you, but it will not be sterile, but will end up bringing you important fruits. Triumph over competitors.

Pound

If in recent times many of the planets help and favor you, starting this weekend, and throughout a whole month, this situation will increase a little more thanks to a beneficial movement of the Sun. In these next few days, Love could give you a surprise that is as happy and positive as it is sudden and unexpected.

Scorpio

Starting this weekend, and throughout an entire month, the Sun will make a transit that will give greater prominence to your intimate and family life, and also to your personal relationships, which these days will acquire greater prominence and will have a greater influence in other areas of your life. It’s positive.

Sagittarius

A new transit of the Sun, which will begin this weekend and will last about a month, will further enhance your natural tendency towards relationships and communications, and will be especially positive for you if you have a public-facing job or in the media. Strong controversies in which you will end up triumphing.

Capricorn

Starting this weekend and for an entire month, the Sun will transit through the second house, accentuating everything related to money and wealth. In these next few weeks you will tend to focus your energy on these matters, and luck will also be with you in many moments. Favorable for doing business.

Aquarium

A moment of greater brilliance, prominence and even luck is approaching for you, because this weekend the Sun will begin its transit through your sign, which will last about a month and will bring you an important moment of realizations, very positive to take. initiatives, both for work and for other areas of your life.

Pisces

Starting this weekend, the Sun is going to make a new transit that will last about a month and will bring you greater protection or spiritual help, although, at the same time, destiny will also make you have to help others. people or loved ones. It will be ideal if you have a job related to helping others.