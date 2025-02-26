31 % of women in the EU have suffered physical or sexual violence since the age of 15

31 % of women in the European Union (EU) have suffered physical or sexual violence since the age of 15 and 57 % of victims have experienced health consequences, from injuries to long -term psychological traumas, according to a new study Published Tuesday by the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE, in English), based in Lithuania.

EIGE’s 2024 gender equality index, focused on the magnitude of violence against women, also highlights that one third of the victims suffer violence by several aggressors.

According to the report, despite the impact of the #MeToo movement, 31 % of the victims had never told their experience when the analysis was carried out.

“The reality is that violence against women is widespread and is not denounced enough,” says Eige.

Although the EU has taken firm steps from the legal point of view, the struggle for real progress requires the urgent action of political leaders, civil society and citizenship, EIGE insists.

The report reveals worrying levels of tolerance of violence against women, since 17 % believe they usually exaggerate complaints of sexual abuse or violations.

46 % of men and 26 % of women believe that financial control in relationships is acceptable and 27 % of men and 15 % of women believe that sexual harassment in the workplace is acceptable.

Eige emphasizes that the representation of violence against women in the media is usually problematic, since sensationalism, the guilt of victims and the romantization of abuses “are still common.”

Although some EU countries have guidelines for responsible information by the media, these are largely voluntary.

“Some may say that the figures are not so shocking, since, in general, they show that EU citizens understand that gender stereotypes are not good and that violence against women must be eliminated,” said Maria Mollica, that He directs the EU General Directorate of the General Directorate dedicated to gender violence,

“But, if the results are analyzed more detail, for 8 % of people remain acceptable to occasionally slapped a woman. This shows that many citizens continue to tolerate or minimize certain forms of gender violence, ”he lamented.

In turn, the report highlights that victims support services remain insufficient, as the reception centers are well below the provisions of the Istanbul agreement, which reinforces the commitments to prevent and combat violence against women and domestic violence.

Only seven Member States meet the minimum requirement of one bed for every 10,000 inhabitants and only seven have enough advice centers for women, well below the recommended one for every 50,000 women.

According to EIGE, five Member States (Bulgaria, Czech, Hungary, Lithuania and Slovakia) have not yet ratified the Istanbul agreement, largely by the political opposition and antigenous movements.

In addition, although many Member States have national action plans to combat violence against women, their scope and efficiency vary greatly.

Molica said that the transposition of the EU directive on violence against women before June 2027 will resolve many of these shortcomings.