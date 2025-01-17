The controversy over commercial openings on holidays that seemed to have disappeared years ago in Valencian commerce After reaching an agreement between all parties to agree on a certain number of openings per year in the region, has been momentarily resurrected in Valencia.

In just five days Valencia City Council has had to back down after announcing that The business could open the two local holidays that appear in the work calendarsthe first of them next Wednesday January 22 and the other on Monday, April 28.

The Department of Commerce and Markets based this measure on an agreement that was taken “on the basis of unanimity” in the Local Commerce Council on September 24 and whose resolution was signed in December.

However, that announcement just a few days before the first date was responded emphatically by the two majority unions, UGT and CCOOwho assure that in that body where the commercial calendar of the municipalities is agreed upon, it was not agreed that both dates would be open. The opposition in the city council, Compromís and PSPV-PSOE, also denied this alleged agreement at that meeting.

The unions version

“Simply, we were informed that the local holidays in the city of Valencia for 2025 would be January 22 (feast of San Vicente Mártir) and April 28 (feast of San Vicente Ferrer). In no case was the intention, on the part of the City Council, to declare them as capable“, he assured in his denial of that CCOO agreement.

Furthermore, the union pointed out that I was not aware that any commercial operator had requested this opening and criticized the measure for the lack of time with which it was communicated and the effects it had on the sector’s workforce modify their holidays with little notice and with the family conciliation problems that entails.

Finally, the Department of Commerce and Markets has decided to annul the resolution issued to declare the two local holidays free to trade, according to municipal sources. A decision that is justified “in the absence of consensus” on the matter and after discussing an agreement in extremis this Friday.