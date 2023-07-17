Sad news reached the home of the Quevedo brothers when Los Angeles Police officers confirmed that a family member had died in the middle of a shooting in that California city.

Is about Kevin Santiago Quevedo, a young Colombian who had traveled to that county on the west coast of the United States looking for a better future for his family.

According to his closest acquaintances, Kevin was a hard-working and enthusiastic young man, who he had traveled in search of the American dream.



“He was a guard here in Bogotá, there he made several enemies who tried to harm him, to the point of stabbing him.. We looked for various alternatives so that she did not leave, but after several months, we made the decision that she should go with her other siblings to find a better future,” her mother told RCN Radio.

His first job in that country was as a warehouse assistant, but it is said that he also worked in other jobs until he ended up selling water and soft drinks on a busy street in Los Angeles.

However, in the midst of a shooting that occurred last Wednesday, July 12, Kevin Santiago lost his life when he was hit by a stray bullet.

The Los Angeles authorities commented that it was the young man from Bogotá because a record of his fingerprints gave an account of said information. In addition, his brothers said it was Kevin’s body because of the tattoos the deceased had.

His family, who live in the Altos de la Estancia neighborhood in Ciudad Bolívar, They ask the Foreign Ministry and the Colombian Embassy in the United States for help to repatriate the body by Kevin Santiago. However, they say they have received no responses.

