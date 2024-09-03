by VALERIO BARRETTA

Yamaha, the weekend is not to be thrown away

The Aragón weekend also provided some interesting feedback for the bikes that are stationed behind on the starting grid. While Honda placed a rider in the top-10 in qualifying (Johann Zarco) and narrowly missed out on repeating the feat in the race (Takaaki Nakagami finished 11th), Yamaha scored points with both riders in the same weekend: this year the Iwata manufacturer had only managed to do so in Portimão and Jerez de la Frontera.

If on Saturday Fabio Quartararo shone with a comeback from 17th to eighth position, on Sunday it was Alex Rins who went against the flow: the Spaniard, despite starting from the second to last place on the grid, passed one after the other Zarco, Raul Fernandez, Augusto Fernandez, Espargaró, Nakagami and Miller, arriving at an unexpected ninth place.

Rins’ words

After the race, of course, Rinse expressed great satisfaction: “It was a crazy race. Starting from 21st position was not easy! I managed to restart after the Sprint and in the race I rode the bike quite well. It felt like old times: I was controlling the throttle and managing the tyres. The grip level was very low again, but this is a very good result for me and the team. It’s a little push to keep working“.

Quartararo’s words

Quartararo, however, fell on the sixth lap: “I was trying to catch up with the guys in front of me, I tried to go a little bit faster, but then I lost the front. I tried to find the limit and I found it quite quickly. The grip for us has been really low this weekend, and today it was less than yesterday. Physically, though, I’m fine.“.