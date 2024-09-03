Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) surprised positively and grew 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, compared to the 1st quarter.

Austin Rating rating agency survey released to website This Is Money shows that the Brazilian economy had the second best global performance in the 2nd quarter of a list of 50 countries that have already released their GDP.

Brazil shares second place with Norway and Saudi Arabia, which also grew 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First place went to Peru, which recorded a 2.4% increase in GDP.



