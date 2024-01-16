Three Russians deported from Turkey were detained at Vnukovo airport

Police detained three Russians deported from Turkey at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. Official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk reported this to Lenta.ru.

Andrei Kasperovich, Igor Anchevsky and Alilav Bashirov were on the international wanted list on charges of crimes.

Kasperovich is charged with fraud on an especially large scale. According to investigators, he offered Russians to invest in a company that was allegedly engaged in trading on the stock exchange. As a result, citizens lost more than ten million rubles.

Anchevsky is also accused of fraud. The damage caused by his actions is estimated at 53 million rubles. The investigation believes that, as the general director of the organization, he entered into an agreement for the supply of cosmetics, but did not pay for the goods received.

Bashirov is accused of a crime under articles of robbery and extortion. According to investigators, he, as part of a group of people, extorted 800 thousand rubles from an acquaintance for allegedly providing car repair services. However, when the victim refused the demand, Bashirov and his accomplices beat the man. After that, the keys to a car worth more than a million rubles were taken away from him.