Phil Spencer is the head of Xboxso they have the power in their hands to completely change the direction of the company, for better and for worse. While in the last year we have seen their plans to bring their exclusives to competing consoles, the executive does not regret this. Instead, He believes he made the worst decisions of his career when he passed up the opportunity to release Destiny and Guitar Hero.

Through an interview during PAX West 2024, Spencer admitted that he made some of the worst decisions in his career when he opted not to help publish Destiny and Guitar Hero, two of the most successful properties in the last generations of consoles. This is what he had to say about it:

“I have mixed feelings about Destiny. Obviously, Bungie was part of Microsoft when I started at Xbox and I shared a floor with Alex Seropian and Jason Jones in the building we were in in Redmond. I learned a ton just by being around Bungie. I’ve passed up some opportunities that are like the worst decisions ever made in gaming. One really interesting one was when this team came to Redmond and Alex Rigopulos, and he proposed a game where they were going to make plastic guitars, plug them into consoles, and sell songs. I was like, ‘Really? Do we really think this is going to work?’ I heard it turned out to be a really good game. I’m not the kind of person who has regrets. It may have been my fault, but I try to look forward and be positive about the things we’re doing, so I celebrate what Bungie has done. I mean, it’s amazing.”

While it is true that passing up the opportunity to publish these two titles, It’s impossible not to wonder if Destiny and Guitar Hero would have had the success they enjoyed as Xbox exclusives.While there’s an argument to be made for the rhythm game, considering the Xbox 360 could have benefited, keeping Bungie’s work solely on Xbox One would have undoubtedly been a limitation.

Fortunately, It seems Spencer isn’t fixated on the past, and his tactics as Xbox boss have since changed.. On related topics, we already have all the details about the company’s presentation at Tokyo Game Show. Likewise, these are the new games for Game Pass.

Author’s Note:

A world where Destiny and Guitar Hero are Xbox exclusives would have been very interesting to see. Perhaps Bungie’s work would have boosted Xbox One sales, or it might not have had the success it enjoyed when it was published by Activision. It’s an alternate reality that could very well have been very different from what we live in.

Via: Eurogamer