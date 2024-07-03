Finnish President: One Call from Xi Jinping Will End Conflict in Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that the conflict in Ukraine can be ended with a single phone call. According to him, the Chinese leader can call Russian President Vladimir Putin if he wants to. Stubb also called for increased material and political aid to Ukraine.

Stubb says China may call on Russia to negotiate

The Finnish president believes that Russia is dependent on China and “one phone call from Xi Jinping will solve this crisis.” According to him, Ukraine’s allies are disappointed with China’s supposed help to Russia: they accuse Beijing of providing technology and weapons parts and helping Moscow circumvent international trade relations.

“If he [Си Цзиньпин] “If he had said it was time to start peace talks, Russia would have been forced to do so. They would have had no other choice,” Stubb said.

Photo: Sergei Bobylev / Reuters

There are currently no comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry regarding Stubb’s statement.

Finnish President Asks China to Influence Russia

In June, Stubb said at a conference in Switzerland that China should influence Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine. At that time, he also said that China could play a key role in resolving the Ukrainian situation.

European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen made a similar proposal. She noted that China should use “all its influence on Russia” to end its conflict with Ukraine.

Last year, Putin already commented on claims of Russia’s dependence on China. According to him, the European economy’s dependence is growing in some places at a much faster rate than Russia’s. He also denied claims that Moscow is creating a military alliance with Beijing that could pose a threat to other countries.