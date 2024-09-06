Antstream Arcade is available today on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 . It is a cloud gaming platform dedicated to retrogaming that has a catalog of over 1,300 retro games taken from many platforms of the past, such as the Amiga 500, the Commodore 64, the ZX Spectrum, the MSX, the arcades and many others, including the first PlayStation.

All the details

Consider that the service is updated every week with new releasesso there’s always something to play, as long as you love the old titles. Anyway, all the games start with practically one click, so you don’t have to waste time configuring emulators or looking for roms. Of course It is important to have a connection capable of supporting cloud gaming.

Antstream Arcade also offers many extra features that enrich the experience quite a bit. Let’s see them.

Weekly Global Tournaments: Compete against players from around the world in exciting tournaments that test your skills and enhance your gaming experience.

Mini-Game Challenges: Enjoy over 600 mini-game challenges, with new challenges added every week to earn new achievements and discover more games.

Giant Slayer: Prove your gaming skills by smashing high scores and overcoming the community’s toughest challenges to earn the ultimate bragging rights.

Player Challenges: Directly challenge other players and friends on high scores for casual competitive fun, wherever they are.

Couch Co-Op Gameplay: Relive the nostalgia of local multiplayer with couch co-op gameplay, bringing friends and family together.

A screen of the service with the selection of some games

Antstream Arcade Subscription Tiers on PlayStation there are basically two: the annual one for 39.99 euros and the lifetime one for 99.99 euros. If you are interested, you can Go to PlayStation Store. In addition to PlayStation consoles, Antstream Arcade is also available on Microsoft Xbox, Epic Games Store, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung TV, PC, Mac and Linux.