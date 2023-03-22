The International Humanitarian City in Dubai stressed the urgent need for cooperation to ensure access to clean and safe water for all.

Giuseppe Saba, Executive Director of the International City for Humanitarian Services, said that climate change affects the availability of safe water sources for millions of people around the world, which underscores the need for cooperation to ensure access to clean and safe water for all.

This came during a panel discussion organized by the city in cooperation with its members on the occasion of World Water Day, which aimed to raise awareness of the need to ensure access to clean and safe water for all people around the world and to strengthen the efforts made by humanitarian organizations in this regard.

Giuseppe Saba expressed his pleasure at highlighting the work of the member organizations of the International Humanitarian City in order to address this vital issue and encourage more cooperation in humanitarian and development work as we prepare for the COP28 climate conference.

The event brought together three non-governmental organizations working in the field of water that are part of the International City for Humanitarian Services community in Dubai, focusing on solutions for sustainable access to safe drinking water in the concerned communities, where Project Maji, Surge for Water and The Water Project were presented. The Water Project each has its mission and the impact it makes.

The audience also heard firsthand from field workers in Kenya about the nature of the work and the challenges in the field to deliver safe water.

Sunil Lalvani, founder and CEO of Project Magi, expressed his happiness at participating in the World Water Day at the International Humanitarian City, pointing out that the organization is dedicated to providing safe water and developing sustainable solutions for disadvantaged communities and is strongly committed to promoting the cause of safe and clean water for all.

Marietta Peters, Executive Director of Surge Middle East, said that World Water Day is a moment that calls for all of us to unite and provide safe drinking water to those in need around the world. 2030, emphasizing the need for all parties to do their part to accelerate change and take action now.

The Regional Director of the Water Project, Adam Tory, said that the World Water Day is an opportunity to highlight the value of water and confirms the theme of this year represented in the change that we want to see on the reality that each of us has a role in finding a solution to the water crisis. Meeting the basic needs of millions of people around the world, and while the UAE continues to lead in dealing with environmental and climate issues, we can all pave the way and lead the way in addressing these issues.

It should be noted that Project Maji, Surge for Water and The Water Project are three international organizations that have a significant impact in the field of safe drinking water delivery.

Each organization offers unique expertise and experience in this sector, which allowed attendees to understand the challenges and draw lessons from projects and achievements.