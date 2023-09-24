The Mexican journalist and writer Anabel Hernández published a new and controversial book titled “The drug traffickers: loving in hell”in which he mentions that several celebrities like Galilea Montijo, Paty Navidad, Ninel Conde, “Las Lavanderas” (Karla Luna and Karla Panini), They were allegedly involved with the Sinaloan drug trafficker Arturo Beltrán Leyvaone of the founders of the Beltrán-Leyva Cartel, killed during a confrontation with elements of the Mexican Navy, in December 2009 in Cuernavaca, Morelos state, Mexico.

In an interview with several entertainment reporters in Mexico City, the Costa Rican actress Maribel Guardia he was asked for his opinion on the new book by Anabel Hernándezhighlighting that Galilea Montijo and other famous people mentioned are working and independent women, so they do not need to be with someone for money.

“It’s bad for my colleagues, I feel sorry for them being involved in that, if there is evidence, let them bring it out, I don’t know that this is true, I don’t think many of them needed to be with someone with money.” because they are hard-working, productive, independent and above all very, very hard-working women, so it is very difficult for me to believe it.”

In addition, Maribel Guardia64 years old, was questioned if he has ever sung at a drug trafficking party. The mother of the late singer and composer Julián Figueroa mentioned that Her husband, Costa Rican lawyer Marco Chacón, does not allow her to sing in private homes or in places that are not public..

“As a woman I have freed myself, for example, my husband does not let me sing in houses or in places, parties, I have never sung except in palenques, jaripeos, rodeos, but if the drug world is very close to all this and to the Men have a harder time, because a man who is going to sing, they send him a drink and it turns out that I don’t know who sent it to him, and what does contempt do to him? There are many relationships like that of that type and they cannot be denied either. They go to sing at a party, women are in more danger, as a woman you can say no and they don’t take it the wrong way, but if a man says no, they take it very the wrong way, it’s a very difficult issue.” Maribel Guardia added that He has never accepted gifts, because that compromises.

