In order for Mexican citizens to have better housing conditions, the federal government of Mexico has different social programs for their benefit, one of them being called For a better homewhich is made available by the Ministry of Welfare and the National Housing Commission (Conavi).

For Better Housing, according to the official website of the Programs for Welfare, has two modalities: On the one hand, it gives 35 thousand pesos for the improvement of the house, and, on the other hand, it gives 90 thousand pesos to expand the house..

In order to apply for the social program For Better Housing, according to the aforementioned web portal, Requirements and considerations are as follows:

*Be 18 years of age or older.

*Not having been a beneficiary of this or any other program operated by Conavi during fiscal years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

*Reside in areas determined by the authorities of one of the 214 municipalities of the 31 entities of the country.

*Current official identification.

*Proof of address.

*CURP.

*Document proving legal possession or ownership of the home in which the support will be applied.

Likewise, as indicated on the previously mentioned website, For Better Housing applies in the states of Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Mexico, Michoacan, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon, Oaxaca, Puebla, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosi, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatan and Zacatecas.

However, it is important not to lose sight of the fact that, according to the operating rules of Por una Mejor Vivienda, Priority to residents in areas with the highest degree of marginalization, as well as those with a predominantly indigenous population or with high rates of violence.

We must not lose sight of the fact that those who benefit They will decide how they will manage support for the purchase of materials and the hiring of construction workers. for the relevant project.

Finally, personnel from the National Housing Commission (Conavi) will carry out a closing visit with the objective of verifying that the amounts delivered have been applied correctly. Inspection will be carried out within a maximum period of 3 months.

Now, once the requirements have been met, in order to apply for Better Housing, information must be requested from the local Welfare Department, where further information will be provided.

It should be noted that, if the request for support is approved, operational staff will conduct meetings or home visits to deliver means of payment, sign legal instruments and deliver documentation to beneficiaries.