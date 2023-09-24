Amsterdam (AFP)

The summit of the sixth round of the Dutch Football League between Ajax Amsterdam and its guest, Feyenoord, the defending champion, was stopped after a little less than an hour “Sunday” in Amsterdam due to fans throwing fireworks, according to television images.

Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk ordered both teams to return to the dressing rooms for the second time, after fireworks were thrown onto the field by fans of the home team.

The referee stopped the match for the first time before the end of the first half for the same reason, and before that the match was stopped for a short period, after a cup was thrown on the field.

According to the ANB news agency and many local media, events broke out outside the stadium, forcing the police to intervene, and the main entrance gate to the Johan Cruyff Stadium was destroyed, according to photos published on social media.

Feyenoord was 3-0 ahead when the match was stopped.

Ajax is currently going through a sporting crisis, and before the match against Feyenoord, it was the most decorated club in the Netherlands, with only 5 points from 4 matches, and occupies 13th place, while Feyenoord has 11 points from 5 matches, and occupies fourth place in the table, and PSV Eindhoven leads the league. With full marks in five stages.