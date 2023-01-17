Controversy continues around Prince Henry of England and Meghan Markle. On this occasion, it is a conflict that has been open for more than a month, when the controversial British journalist and presenter Jeremy Clarkson published a controversial column in the tabloid the sun in which he raged against the Duchess of Sussex: “I hate her. Not like she hated Nicola Sturgeon [líder del Partido Nacional Escocés] or Rose West [la asesina en serie británica]. I hate her on a cellular level.” In a few hours, the article made international headlines due to her harsh words, but at no time did Clarkson come out to apologize. It is now, after the criticism has not ceased for an exact month (the column was published on December 17), when the presenter has publicly apologized and has done so through his Instagram account in an extensive statement turned into a publication. However, they have stood up and have decided not to accept them.

“One of the strangest things I’ve noticed lately is that whenever someone you know is asked to apologize for something, no matter how sincere that apology may be, it’s never enough. But I’m going to try to buck this trend and apologize for the things I said recently about Meghan Markle. I’m really sorry”, explained the also presenter of series like topgear either clarson’s farm on his Instagram account. In addition, the presenter has defended himself and has explained the reason for his words: “Usually, another person reads what I have written before presenting it, but that fateful day I was alone at home and in a hurry. When I was done, I just sent it. When the column was published, everything exploded. At first, I ignored it, but when I read it again it was horrible, I couldn’t believe that I had said that.”

In the column, Clarkson compared Markle to Cersei Lannister herself, one of the main villains of the series. Game of Thrones: “At night, I can’t sleep. I dream of the day when she will be forced to parade naked through the streets of every city in Britain while the crowds shout ‘Shame!’ and throw lots of excrement at him.” She has also had an explanation for these words: “I had thought of a scene from Game of Thrones, but I forgot to mention it and it seemed like he wanted some kind of violence to be done against Markle. I abhor violence against women, and yet she seemed to be standing up for that.” A column that cost her public criticism and even from her closest circle, like that of her daughter, who denounced the situation so that she could not publish more content.

The first to apologize was The Sun, that a week after its publication and after the controversy withdrew the column. Clarkson, although she claimed have exceeded its content, never got to apologize directly to the duchess. Now, it has been known that the presenter tried to contact Enrique and Meghan Markle to correct his mistake: “I wrote to everyone who worked with me telling them how sorry I was and sent an email to apologize to them.” In addition to not accepting the apology, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, through a statement published by the prince’s spokesman, have questioned the presenter’s new version: “On December 25, 2022, Mr. Clarkson wrote only to the prince Henry, the Duke of Sussex. The content of his correspondence was marked as private and confidential ”, thus arguing that Markle, the main protagonist of Clarkson’s hatred, had not been the object of his forgiveness. That same spokesman also defends that it is not the first time that the journalist exceeds his words: “It remains to discuss his pattern of writing articles that spread hate, dangerous and misogynistic conspiracy theories. Unless every other piece of news about him was also hastily written, as he claims, it is clear that this is not an isolated event.”

The column published by Clarkson could cost him many projects in which he is involved, such as the second season of his documentary series. clarson’s farm, which was going to be presented this Tuesday together with the Prime Video content platform and whose press conference was canceled on Monday after the issuance of the dukes’ statement. As reported the magazine specialized in audiovisual Variety, it is very possible that the platform does not work with the presenter anymore, although they will continue with the projects that they already had in hand as The Grand Tour either Clarkson’s Farmwhose broadcast will end, predictably, in 2024. The announcement has not yet been made official and, for the moment, Prime Video has not ruled on it.

In one of his first interviews to promote his autobiography, In the shadow, Prince Harry called the article “horrible, hurtful and cruel.” All after, both in his documentary on Netflix, as well as in his book or in various interviews, he has denounced the harassment to which his wife has been subjected since she became part of the British royal family and that he has come to compare with whom his mother, Diana of Wales, lived before she died.