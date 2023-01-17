In the case of the death of Martina Scialdone, the witness who witnessed the femicide in front of a restaurant recounts those moments. Confessing that he would lose life in its place. The man tried to help her after her ex-boyfriend, Costantino Bonaiuti, shot her. He stayed with her until her last breath.

Simon he is the 47-year-old homeless man who witnessed the femicide of Martina Scialdone. He tried to help her and didn’t leave her for a moment, as he told Corriere della Sera.

He shot her in front of me, she collapsed on the ground and he ran away. I wondered if it was better to go after him to try to stop him, or try to save her life. So I went to her. I picked her up and carried her in front of the club, but unfortunately it didn’t help, shortly after she stopped breathing. I would have liked to die in her place.

THE Martina’s family they wonder why no one in the restaurant has done anything to defend her. She was having dinner with the ex when the tones turned on. And it also seems that she asked for help at the table of the Brado al Tuscolano restaurant.

Simone said a waiter told an officer he saw them arguing. Then she went to the bathroom. But no one had understood the situation and how serious what was about to happen.

Martina Scialdone, the witness is a 47-year-old homeless man who remained next to the woman on the ground

The 35-year-old woman was a lawyer, while her ex-boyfriend, Costantino Bonaiuti, is a 62-year-old Enav engineer and trade unionist for Assivolo. It all took place on Friday 13 January in a restaurant.

He would have reached her outside, reaching her at close range with a blow that gave her no escape. He too tried to escape, but the agents of the State Police of the Flying Department stopped him and arrested him shortly after.