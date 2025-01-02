I’ll be finesaid the singer Conchita in a music video where in addition to singing, she tap danced. To learn this dance discipline, he had to sign up for class. There he met Amparo Fontanet, a worker in the marketing and graphic design sector. They learned tap dancing and became friends.

At that time Amparo drew (almost as a hobby) characters aimed at children. Conchita was very interested in the topic, since she has a 6-year-old son. Amparo shared what she was creating on Instagram and Conchita saw it and commented on it with her.

“I am one of those who believe that things happen for a reason, what we have to do is connect the dots,” explains Conchita. So, some time later he told Amparo: “Why don’t we do something together?”. Amparo was very excited, “Conchita believed a lot in the characters and I have always wanted to make illustrated stories.”

They spent a long time thinking about what to do. They even considered the option of making a musical, but after many hours of research and reflection, they decided that They would make an illustrated book accompanied by a series of songs. “This is done recently and it seems very nice to me,” says Conchita. “I pay attention to what my son likes and he loves stories with music. He goes to school listening to the songs and thus gets to know the characters a little better. This format makes it possible for, for example, characters that are briefly discussed in the story to have their own song that dedicates three minutes to them. The story and the songs complement each other”. For Amparo, music helps create the universe that she wanted to develop in her story.

“We started thinking about it in the pandemic and it saved me a little because in the end you are excited about a new project,” Conchita recalls.

This is how it was born Threelegs and Olivia. Millions of possibilitiesa book with its own soundtrack made up of eight songs. The project is aimed at children between 3 and 8 years old.





Amparo sent him versions of the characters and the story while Conchita sent him song proposals.

“It’s a funny and easy to read story. “Right now I feel like when I released my first album,” says Conchita excitedly.

“I also hope that there are adults,” adds Amparo, “who get a good meaning from the story. They are stories that entertain children but there is a subtext that reaches adults. The most beautiful children’s stories are those that reach adults and I hope that happens with this one. Let an adult read it and say it’s true. As we grow up we close off possibilities and think that we can’t do things. Children do not see limits and it is important that parents do not forget that: to remind them that there are always possibilities. You have your resources within you to look for solutions. Learning is looking for resources within themselves. This is what Trespatas experiences during the story,” explains Amparo.

“Inside the book there is a moment when they say it occurs to me one of those ideas that only occur to you when you don’t give up“Adds Conchita. “That, that, that phrase,” Amparo emphasizes.





Amparo and Conchita combined their skills. “What is better than having music to transmit something that already has image and word. Music is a little box of emotions,” says Amparo.

Its creators recommend first read the story and then listen to the music or vice versabut never do it at the same time. The book also has activities to encourage creativity. “They are designed to be done without a cell phone, without small screens. “They are about drawing, about listening to the songs,” says Amparo.

As its name suggests, the Threelegs dog has three legs. “But it is not talked about, it is overlooked and treated naturally. It’s about seeing that we are all different but also similar,” explains Conchita. “It is not the story of a dog missing a leg. It is a story about the solutions it seeks to problems, it doesn’t matter if it has three legs,” adds Amparo. “Three legs would have been the same with four legs and that is already a lesson. He has solutions for everything, so it doesn’t matter that he has three legs,” says Conchita.

Amparo believes that the issue of disability becomes a drama because of how adults see it. “Children live it differently. The negative connotation is given by adults. It’s obvious that this dog has three legs, so what?”.