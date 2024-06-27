The arrival on the road of Cupra Tavascan, the electric SUV of the Spanish brand, is approaching. The Volkswagen Group brand has in fact announced the opening of orders for the new high-wheeled model, which will arrive in dealerships after the summer in four trims, Endurance Lite, Endurance Immersive, Adrenaline and VZ Adrenaline with a price starting from 51,850 euros.

The Cupra Tavascan design

Derived from the Tavascan concept car that debuted at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the new Cupra model is characterized by sporty proportions and a series of high-level aerodynamic aspects, one above all its Cx of 0.26. In terms of design, the first element that catches the eye are the Matrix LED headlights with the three-triangle light signature. But it’s not the only one: the design of alloy wheelsavailable in sizes 19″, 20″ and 21″ (in the latter size they are available both machined and forged) has its own reason, just as in the rear part the central element of the design is represented by the Cupra lighting conceptwith the usual shape of the rear lights which are characterized by a graphic representation of three triangles and the illuminated logo of the Spanish brand.

Interiors

Moving inside the passenger compartment, the scene cannot fail to be captured by the Y-shaped suspended console. What Cupra defines as “spine” which connects the body of the central console to the Tavascan dashboard. Speaking of the dashboard, the Spanish car manufacturer has decided to push the accelerator pedal with regards to digitalisation: in fact, the 15″ floating central screen for infotainment with backlit cursor, no Cupra has ever boasted such a large display before. Chapter lighting: LED technology features prominently throughout the cabin, including the front and rear door panels. Final word on the seats: the new Tavascan is equipped as standard with enveloping sports seatsbut Cupra has already announced that the CUP sports bucket seats will also be available by the second half of this year.

Powertrain and autonomy

Two versions of the 100% electric SUV coupé: Endurancewhich favors autonomy and driving comfort, and VZoriented more towards performance and sportiness. Several i common points between the two versions: same 77 kWh lithium ion battery, same top speed self-limited to 180 km/h, same charging speed of 11 kW in alternating current and 135 kW in direct current. But also a series of elements of differentiation: the Endurance features a single electric motor on the rear axle, is rear-wheel drive, delivers 210 kW (286 HP) of maximum power and 545 Nm of peak torque for a 0-100 km/h sprint that can be consumed in 6.8 seconds , and enjoys a zero-emission range of approximately 568 km on a single charge; the VZ, on the other hand, adds an electric motor to the front, is all-wheel drive, and releases 250 kW (340 HP) of maximum power (the peak torque remains the same). Translated: the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 5.5 seconds, but travel autonomy maximum range is reduced to 522 km. This electric SUV is able to store energy for the first 100 km in just 7 minutes, while when the battery drops to 10% it is possible to increase the charge to 80% in about half an hour using a charging point with a power of 135 kW.

The Cupra Tavascan range

The range therefore consists of two versions Endurance and VZ which can be combined with three 3 different packages (Lite, Immersive and Adrenaline), giving rise to 4 special versions. The Lite version of the Endurance offers a 15” infotainment display as standard, Apple Car Play & Android Auto, illuminated front/rear logo, Atacama Desert metallic color, multifunction racing steering wheel, front/rear parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), 19” alloy wheels, LED front light clusters, wraparound sports front seats, 1-zone Climatronic. The Immersive version offers 20” alloy wheels and 3-zone Climatronic as standard and, in addition to the features of the Lite version, a Navigation system, SennheiserTM audio system, tinted rear windows, Immersive Ambient Light, Keyless Advanced GO+entry, electric tailgate and 360° Top View Camera. The Adrenaline version includes 21” machined alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights as standard, and in addition to the features of the Immersive version, a panoramic roof and Head-up display. As for the VZ, the Adrenaline version includes the same standard features as the version

Endurance Adrenaline, i.e. 21″ machined alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights and, in addition to the features of the Immersive version, also a panoramic roof and Head-up display.