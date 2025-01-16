In 2017, Chris Columbus declared that he would like to write the script for a new Gremlins installment and also with a plot that would be “darker and twisted”. Screenwriter of the famous original 1984 film directed by Joe Dante and with Spielberg in the production and also the 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2, The next generationthe also renowned director, since his are alone at home and sequel or Mrs. Doubtfiresurprised again with other statements at the end of 2020, claiming to have a script ready for a possible Gremlins 3.

A project that is gaining strength again after deadline has confirmed that resuming the cinematographic adventures of these peculiar characters that are already part of popular culture is in Warner Bros. plans.and even more so after the good reception of the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai on Max’s platform and which is already in its second season.

It is still too early to advance more details, but Columbus would be involved again in the projectwho also suggested at the time that he would like to tell with practical and tangible visual effectsrather than with CGI-generated gremlins, for a future installment.

But it is clear that bringing back the nice ones (in their good variant) and the evil ones (in their dark version) little creatures would be in line with other prequels and sequels of well-known franchises or films Warner Bros. currently underway, case of The Hunt for Gollum resuming the lord of the rings or of practically magic 2 and even announced a new delivery of Matrixwho would be writing and could direct Drew Goddardor the long-awaited sequel 40 years after The Goonies. So it seems like a very good time to once again break the three basic rules of the Mogwai: do not expose it to bright light (especially the sun), do not get it wet and, most importantly, never feed him after midnight.

