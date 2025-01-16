

01/16/2025



Updated at 04:47h.





BBVA is now moving towards the design of its new strategic plan for the coming years, as confirmed by financial sources to ABC. A roadmap that will serve as a guide for the Basque bank after having completed the last plan it had in 2024…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only