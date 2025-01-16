In July 2024, it created a specific area to bring together this entire business segment.
BBVA is now moving towards the design of its new strategic plan for the coming years, as confirmed by financial sources to ABC. A roadmap that will serve as a guide for the Basque bank after having completed the last plan it had in 2024…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#BBVA #forges #strategic #plan #focus #corporate #business
Leave a Reply