Boris Nadezhdin, who opposed the war in Ukraine, turned out to be surprisingly popular in Russia when he ran for the presidential election.

in Russia the election commission has prevented Ukraine from opposing the war Boris Nadezhdin candidacy in next month's presidential election, reports the news agencies Reuters and AFP.

Nadeždin told about it on social media. Nadeždin says she will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Russia.

The election board had previously said that it had found errors in the supporter cards collected by Nadeždi.

Nadezhdin has been one of the few visible opponents of the war in Ukraine and the president of Russian politics Vladimir Putin opponents of war policy.

Nadezhdin submitted the required 105,000 supporter cards for inspection by the Central Election Commission of Russia on Wednesday of last week. A candidate's campaign representative Igor Artyomov said on Monday that the board has rejected more than 15 percent of the 60,000 supporter cards it inspected.

Nadezhdin's the campaign staff was divided and infiltrated by opponents, claimed a previously exiled Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

According to the newspaper, the moles who support Putin and the invasion of Ukraine have defaced thousands of supporter cards collected by Nadezhdin's support forces and mixed invalid fakes among the real supporter cards.

The newspaper based its claims on numerous interviews with anonymous persons participating in the campaign.

At the turn of the year, Nadeždin was allowed to collect the supporter cards required for candidacy by accident, the news site reported Medusa article published on Saturday. Its information was based on anonymous sources from, for example, the presidential administration.

According to sources, Nadezhdin's candidacy is going to be blocked in one way or another anyway, after which the search for the culprits will begin in the Kremlin.