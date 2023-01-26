Movies like “And where are the blondes?” made the Wayans brothers comedy stars in Hollywood. Could you make more tapes like that now?

“And where are the blondes?” It hit theaters in 2004 and, although it was not to the liking of critics, time took charge of transforming it into a cult gem. With its premiere on Netflix, the production starring the brothers Marlon and Shawn Wayans became one of the most viewed streaming, so fans began to think that a sequel could be released soon, but this possibility is increasingly far.

The Wayans have been in charge of famous black humor tapes in Hollywood, such as “Scary movie” and “Small but dangerous.” However, with the passing of the years and the evolution in the type of film content, everything indicates that the new generations would not receive more of these productions in the same way.

"And where are the blondes?" hit theaters in 2004. It starred Shawn and Marlon Wayans as the clones of the Wilson sisters. Photo: Sony Pictures

Marlon Wayans defends his films

In a previous interview with Buzzfeed (via Deadline), they asked Marlon Wayans if you film like “And where are the blondes?” could be successful in these times. The actor had a very specific answer on the subject.

“I think they’re necessary. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where they think people don’t need to laugh, and you have to censor and cancel people. If a joke is going to get me cancelled, thanks for doing me that favor.” , the artist began.

“It’s sad that society is in this place where we can’t laugh anymore. I don’t listen to this damn generation. (…) I know my audience. My audience comes to my shows every weekend and leaves feeling good and laughing One thing about the Wayans, we’ve always told the worst joke in the best way.”

Marlon Wayans is known for performing comedic roles in Hollywood. Photo: Instagram

Why doesn’t Marlon Wayans want a sequel to “White Chicks”?

The followers of “And where are the blondes?” They have been asking for a second part of the film for a long time. Despite the fact that Terry Crews (Latrell Spencer in fiction) commented that he is willing to resume his role, Marlon -one of the protagonists of the film- indicated that he does not plan to return to being one of the Wilsons.

“The movie almost killed us. It was hours of makeup, then 14 to record. Shawn and I had only two hours of sleep in 65 days. Makeup movies? Until they learn how to do it digitally or with special effects, but not now, thanks. That’s a lot of work. Many people say to me: ‘Why don’t they do ‘And where are the 2 blondes?’. And I tell them: ‘No! You do it; I’m doing other movies,’” he told GQ.