Why did Colombia request to intervene in The Hague in the lawsuit against Israel and what can it achieve?

The Colombian Foreign Ministry On April 5, it presented its request to intervene in the lawsuit that South Africa filed in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for acts of “genocide” in Loop.

The highest court confirmed that it received the request. According to the ICJ, the Colombian government argued that the Genocide Convention (1948) is “a cardinal instrument of international law” and the case “raises vital questions concerning the interpretation and application of various provisions” that reflect obligations of the international community as a whole and of the States parties to the treaty.

The raising of this request is part of the position that the Colombian Executive has been expressing in relation to the conflict in Gaza. President Gustavo Petro has said on several occasions that he supports this demand, since he believes that the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu is violating norms contained in the 1948 Convention for the Prevention of Genocide.

In a message sent to the media, the Colombian Foreign Ministry made a “call for other States Parties to the 1948 Convention to join this procedure.”