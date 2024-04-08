The danger of drone attacks has been declared in the Voronezh region

The danger of an attack from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been declared in the Voronezh region. This is reported in Telegram– the channel reported the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region with reference to data from the Russian Emergency Situations Service.

Residents were urged not to go outside, stay away from window openings, and, if possible, go to a room without windows.

On the morning of February 1, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed two Ukrainian aircraft-type drones in the south of the Voronezh region. Earlier at night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also made attempts to attack the territories of the Belgorod and Kursk regions and Nizhny Novgorod. All drones were neutralized.