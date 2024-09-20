On Thursday, September 19, Mario Alexander “N”known as “El Piyi”, was arrested in an operation carried out in the Santa Fe sector, north of Culiacán. “The Piyi” He is identified as an alleged hitman and operator of the Sinaloa Cartel, specifically linked to the “Los Chapitos” cell, according to reports from federal authorities.

The capture of “El Piyi” occurred in in the midst of a wave of violence that has shaken the capital of Sinaloa since September 9. Clashes between rival groups linked to organized crime, particularly the Sinaloa Cartel, have generated tension in the region.

“El Piyi” remained anonymousauthorities have described him as a white-skinned man, approximately 1.75 meters tall. His name has gained notoriety, not only for his alleged criminal activity, but also for being mentioned in popular narcocorridos performed by artists such as Luis R Conriquez and Tito Doble P.

In these songs they narrate some of their exploits and describe them as a brave man and loyal to his organizationan important aspect with which Mario Alexander has formed an image within the cartel.

One of the best-known corridos, sung by Luis R. Conriquezsays:

“And the gates open, between the seats we bring the tostones, that day from the office, we look at them up close and without so much fuss, from Thursday to Thursday we provide support, They don’t even tickle us, I’m ‘El Piyi’ and I’m on top of things”, mentions the corrido.

The operation that led to Piyi’s arrest was carried out by federal forces and also resulted in the capture of six other people, all allegedly linked to organized crime.