With the launch of the iPhone 16, cell phones like the iPhone 13 have received an incredible discount and it is possible to find unique opportunities in stores like Walmart and Soriana.

Despite the attractive discounts, users continue to look for the best option. On this occasion we have brought you two options where you can buy the 128GB iPhone 13 in new and reconditioned version.

Walmart: Refurbished iPhone 13 128GB for only $7,999

Soriana: iPhone 13 128GB for only $13,499.

While the lowest price is at Walmart for the refurbished model, those who prefer a brand new device can find a competitive offer at Soriana. The iPhone 13 remains an excellent option for those looking for a reliable and high-performing device.

The iPhone 13, which debuted with the powerful A15 Bionic chip, has remained a top choice for its smooth, solid performance, something that remains crucial in a tech-savvy market. It offers a minimalist and elegant design, with an aluminum frame and Ceramic Shield, making it one of the most durable phones.

As for the screen, the iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with technology OLEDwhich guarantees a clear display and vibrant colours. This makes it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, maintaining image quality in any environment.

The photographic section is also a strong point. The iPhone 13 includes a system of Dual 12MP camera which, thanks to its improved sensors, allows you to capture more light, obtaining high-quality images even in low-light conditions.

Another highlight is theto improved battery of the iPhone 13, that offers long-lasting useThis ensures that the user can enjoy a full day of use without needing to charge the device, a feature that remains important for those seeking productivity and entertainment.