The ‘Fear Game’ saga released its tenth film a few days ago, which is called ‘Saw X’. This horror franchise began in 2004 and, until now, has remained among the favorites of fans of the genre, so many hope to be able to do a marathon before watching the latest film. In this new installment, which is still in theaters, you can see again Tobin Bell playing the serial killer John Kramerwhich comes with more bloody games.

For this reason, in this note we tell you in which order to watch all the films in the saga. ‘Saw’ and where you can find them online, in case you want to catch up before tuning into the latest installment.

In what order to watch the ‘Saw’ movies?

Although most of the movies ‘Saw’ It has been released regularly since 2004, its release order is not indicated to follow the plot as a whole. Therefore, below, we leave you the list to see all the tapes of ‘The game of fear’.

‘Jigsaw’ (2017)

‘Saw’ (2004)

‘Saw X’ (2023)

‘Saw II’ (2005)

‘Saw III’ (2006)

‘Saw IV’ (2007)

‘Saw V’ (2008)

‘Saw VI’ (2009)

‘Saw 3D’ (2010)

‘Spiral: The Game of Fear Continues’ (2021)

Where to watch all the ‘Saw’ movies?

All movies ‘The game of fear’less ‘Saw X’, are available ONLINE on streaming platforms. One of these services that has the complete saga is Amazon Prime Video, so you must have an active subscription. Additionally, if you don’t have an account, there is the possibility of renting them on Apple TV and Movistar+.