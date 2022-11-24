Electronic cigarettes or vapers are very fashionable. Some people use them in the process of quitting smoking and many others become fond of them because of the variety of flavors there are. They are less harmful than regular tobacco, but their use also has many other risks. Despite everything, they are becoming more and more the order of the day and it is necessary to know what to do with them when they run out. Can they be recycled? The truth is that yes, but not in the usual containers.

The electronic cigarette or vape is considered hazardous waste because it contains an electric battery. It is possible to recycle it, but you must proceed in the correct way. In no case should it be deposited in the yellow container, because “neither the cartridge, nor the battery, nor the device itself is a domestic container,” explains Ecoembes. They must be recycled separately from other waste, so that they can be thrown at clean points and in the stores that sell them.

According to the Union of Promoters and Entrepreneurs of Vaping (UPEV), if they are disposable cigarettes, they are thrown away all together, while if they are rechargeable they can be separated by parts. Stores specializing in electronic cigarettes must have special containers to deposit each part and component and proceed to its recycling. In fact, all establishments with a surface dedicated to the sale of electrical and electronic equipment with a minimum of 400m2 “are obliged to collect very small WEEE free of charge,” they point out.

Therefore, they can be deposited both in these specific containers and in the clean point of each municipality, trying to separate the battery from the device if possible to facilitate recyclability. This is accompanied by a liquid tank and a small electronic mechanism covered by a plastic or metal casing, depending on the model, and all parts can be recycled.