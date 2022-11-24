The second installment of Black Panther, entitled “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”, meant one of the most anticipated releases by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More than one wondered how the plot would progress now that they no longer have the deceased Chadwick Boseman.
Its arrival in theaters was a success. They not only praised the new story of Shuri’s rise as Black Panther and the invasion of Atlantis, but also the homage to its previous protagonist. In that scenario, director Ryan Coogler shared an emotional letter to fans for supporting the project.
“Gratitude. That’s the only word that comes to mind for your support of our work on the movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. I am satisfied with that (…). Thank you for opening yourself up to the emotional journey of this film (…). This medium would not exist without an audience. Thank you for giving me a professional purpose and an emotional outlet,” said the filmmaker.
“We did something to honor our friend, who was a giant in our industry, and we also did something to enjoy on a theater stage with friends, family, and strangers,” Chadwick Boseman said.
As you remember, the praise was not lacking with the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”. On Rotten Tomatoes, the Marvel movie has an 84% approval rating from critics and 95% from fans.
Below, we share with you some of the comments that raised the hype for its world premiere.
- Brian Davids of The Hollywood Reporter: “It is Marvel’s most moving and powerful film to date. It’s heavy and dark in the way it was meant to be, and mostly abandons the studio’s signature tone. The craftsmanship is leveled in every imaginable way, and the performances rise to the height.”
- Jack McBryan from The Direct: “It’s phenomenal. Easily the best MCU project of Phase 4. I can’t underestimate how masterful the score is from start to finish. There are no weak links in the cast, but I have to especially thank Angela Basset and Letitia Wright, who really struck me.”
- Orlando Maldonado from Rotten Tomatoes: “It is outstanding. He handles loss, grief, and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. “Black Panther” remains the jewel in his crown. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta put in some of the best performances I’ve seen all year.”
- Ryden Scarnato from Heroic Hollywood: “It’s a powerful movie and a great tribute to Chadwick Boseman. There has never been a comic book movie quite like this. Really solid performances too. Namor’s motivations were a bit weak and I felt the runtime, but he’s still on top of Phase 4, for me.”
