The second installment of Black Panther, entitled “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”, meant one of the most anticipated releases by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More than one wondered how the plot would progress now that they no longer have the deceased Chadwick Boseman.

Its arrival in theaters was a success. They not only praised the new story of Shuri’s rise as Black Panther and the invasion of Atlantis, but also the homage to its previous protagonist. In that scenario, director Ryan Coogler shared an emotional letter to fans for supporting the project.

“Gratitude. That’s the only word that comes to mind for your support of our work on the movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. I am satisfied with that (…). Thank you for opening yourself up to the emotional journey of this film (…). This medium would not exist without an audience. Thank you for giving me a professional purpose and an emotional outlet,” said the filmmaker.

“We did something to honor our friend, who was a giant in our industry, and we also did something to enjoy on a theater stage with friends, family, and strangers,” Chadwick Boseman said.

As you remember, the praise was not lacking with the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”. On Rotten Tomatoes, the Marvel movie has an 84% approval rating from critics and 95% from fans.

