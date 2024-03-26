During the celebration of an event in Huamanga, Ayacucho, an event was organized that included the participation of well-known figures in the musical field, including Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez. This meeting has sparked rumors and speculation due to the particular conditions that the cumbia singer demanded for her attendance, details revealed by the program 'Magaly TV, la firma', hosted by Magaly Medina. Despite sharing the same place, the artists kept their distance, in accordance with Franco's wishes. The organization of the event had to follow a set of specific guidelines to ensure that the two were not on stage or behind it.

What did Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez say in their presentations?

Attention was at its maximum when Christian Dominguez He took the stage, as he dedicated a melody to a “special girl,” which aroused the audience's curiosity. Pamela, on the other hand, took advantage of her moment to convey a message of strength and improvement, in order to motivate women to get up and move forward, which reflects her personal process after her separation from Domínguez.

What did Pamela Franco ask to be at the same event with Christian Domínguez?

The cumbia performer Pamela Franco was clear in her requirements to participate in the concert held in the city of Huamanga. Not only did she demand separate stays, but also different times on stage to avoid any type of encounter with Domínguez. The organizers meticulously met these conditions and ensured that both artists had their space and time without intersections.

“One of the conditions (of Pamela) is to be separated. They did not want to get together, they were not in the same hotel nor did they share a dressing room. They have not been able to see each other either, but the intention was to bring them together”declared one of those in charge of the Marketing Area of ​​the event to the cameras of the ATV program.

Did Pamela Franco raise the rate for her shows?

The performance fee of Pamela Franco and all the members of her orchestra has experienced a significant increase, so now their presentations would cost 30,000 soles, according to what the organizer of the event in Ayacucho told Magaly Medina's cameras. This increase is contrasted with the rate of Domínguez, who, according to reports, charges 35,000 soles per event.

This adjustment in fees highlights not only the current demand for their performances, but also how personal and professional incidents can influence artists' careers.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Domínguez?

Although the atmosphere reflected cohesion and professionalism, the turbulent past did not go unnoticed. In recent statements, Pamela Franco revealed that she still feels the aftermath of the separation, a situation aggravated by Christian's disloyalty. “When human beings face complicated situations, we fall apart,” she said during her appearance on 'El reventonazo de la Chola'.