Elon Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 with the intention of reducing the costs of space travel and the exploration of other planets, since since his first flight with the ship falcon 9 his interest in traveling to deep space in the Solar System has been increasing.

That is why for some years SpaceX began construction of his starship ship for the sole purpose of reaching Mars and completing other missions that in the past might be considered difficult.

While Starship hasn’t flown since 2021, when it completed its fifth high-altitude flight test from Starbase in Texas, this December the most powerful spacecraft ever built could return to space hand in hand with NASA, who has put great interest in this ship to be the one that can return humans to the Moon as part of the Artemis 3 Mission.

Although for this, SpaceX would have to carry out the last test flight of its complete Starship prototype before the end of the year, since according to senior officials of the POTthe company led by Elon Musk intends to fly its ship in December.

Although there are still years of development and various studies to go, according to the creators of Starship, he has the firm desire to conquer Mars with his ship.

And for this the Starship mission contemplates the construction of a powerful two-stage rocket; the Starship and the launch vehicle, nicknamed Starship Super Heavy which, according to SpaceX, with these two elements, its ship will be able to reach Mars.