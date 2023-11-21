The challenge of most Latin American governments is to confront the factors that generate violence in their countries. A challenge that is added to inflation, extreme and dimensional poverty, migratory flows and climate change.

In the specific case of reducing violence, there are several formulas to confront this phenomenon, but During 2023, the models proposed and developed by the presidents of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro, were under discussion.



Bukele has gone to states of exception in the last 19 months to confront the violence of criminal groups. Some 73,000 people have been detained in that country, of which 7,000 were released for lack of evidence against them.

Petro is betting on peace policy, a strategy of dialogue and negotiation with armed groups and organized crime to reduce violence. The dissidents of the FARC, the ELN and the Urabeños are some of the organizations with which contacts are being made.

While this strategy gives results, some programs such as Pazos in Palmira (Valle) have been concerned with offering employment and education plans for vulnerable populations of young people, in order to prevent them from falling into networks that generate violence.

Experts invited by El Tiempo and the newspaper La Prensa Gráfica of El Salvador analyzed the two models of violence reduction during the forum ‘America speaks, united to inform ourselves better’, which took place on November 8 in San Salvador.



