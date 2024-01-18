The mysterious hospitalization of Kate, Princess of Wales and wife of Crown Prince William, This Thursday he captured the attention of a British public opinion pending his illness, after the few details about his “abdominal” surgery.

Her admission to a hospital for about two weeks, with her husband near her these days, which joins the next treatment that King Carlos III, 75, will undergo for a prostate problem, will deprive the royal family of its front line at official events in the near future.

Wednesday's operation for Kate, 42, one of the most popular royal figures, which will keep the princess hospitalized for between ten and fourteen days, has made public opinion wonder about his illness.

After his intervention, The princess will have to cancel all her official engagements for several weeks, until the end of the Easter holidays, January 31.

“The fact that the Princess of Wales will remain in hospital for much of the next fortnight indicates a serious operation,” The Times newspaper wrote on Thursday.

Successful operation

Several British media outlets affirmed this Wednesday that he does not suffer from cancer, something that The Times also thinks.when the statement after his intervention assured that the operation “was a success.”

“It is understood that his condition does not involve cancer, “But given the time he is expected to spend in hospital and his slow return to royal duties, it is unlikely his surgery was minor,” The Times explained.

The official text that announced the princess's mysterious hospitalization this Wednesday warned “that there will only be updates on Her Royal Highness's progress when there is significant new information to share.”

“Abdominal surgery can refer to the stomach, appendix, kidneys or intestine, or the reproductive system,” The Times added.

For its part, The Guardian recalled that the only health problem the princess has had so far was hyperemesis gravidarum. in her three pregnancies, which is manifested by the presence of intense and persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. Due to this, Kate had to be hospitalized for her first pregnancy, with Prince George, in 2012.

The health problems of two members of royalty leave the monarchy without three of its most important figures (Charles, William and Kate) out of action, so Queen Camilla will be almost the only active member of the royal front line.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III.

Camila, Carlos's second wife, 76 years old, was in Scotland on Thursday for a public event at an art gallery, while he will go to Swindonin central England, on Monday to visit a domestic violence support service.

“It's unheard of, I think, to have three of the most senior royals temporarily out of action, postponing engagements,” said Sky News royal correspondent Laura Bundock.

official acts

William and Kate were scheduled to travel to Rome in the coming months for their first joint visit abroad in two years, according to several British media.

The youngest son of Charles III, Prince Harry, fifth in line to the throne, after William and his three children, resigned from his duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The British press speculated that Charles's sister, Princess Anne, 73, who recently completed a tour of Sri Lanka, would be willing to replace her brother at events scheduled in the coming weeks.

But the palace assured The Times that the king would soon be back to “reading and signing papers” following his prostate treatment.

