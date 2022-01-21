A little less than two months after the 1000 Miles of Sebring, opening test of the tenth season of the FIA World Endurance Championship, Ferrari formalizes the crews that will be at the start of the series with the AF Corse 488 GTEs in the LMGTE Pro class. title in what will be the last season of the LMGTE Pro in the world championship.

In car number 51 the reigning world champions, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, will hunt down the three-of-a-kind, an unsuccessful feat in the LMGTE Pro class. For the fifth consecutive year, the Anglo-Italian duo will face the season alternating at the wheel of the 488 GTE. “2021 has been fantastic and we have won everything there is to win“, Declared Pier Guidi,”but in the end, in motorsport, you have to turn the page very quickly. We are all starting from zero points and once again we will have to prove that we are the best and, to succeed, we will put all our efforts. This season will be very complicated for Ferrari because in addition to his commitment to racing, he will have to split up in the development of two new cars and this will make everything even more difficult, but in these situations we know how to find additional motivation and determination. It is the last year for the GTE Pro in the WEC, and personally I am very sorry because it is a category that I love. We want to do well and have a further good memory of the 488 GTE which has allowed us to obtain many satisfactions and successes“.

“As we are world champions, the expectations are very high, for the team, for Ferrari and for all our fans“, Echoed Calado. “Obviously Alessandro and I will do everything possible to get the third title. I think we will have to work even harder than we did this year because I am sure our rivals will have improved their performances. There will also be the Corvette and we know how competitive they are, but we will give it our all, trying to make the most of the experience we have in the world“.

The crew of the 488 GTE number 52, on the other hand, will be composed of Miguel Molina and Antonio Fire. The Spanish driver, in his third full season in the FIA ​​WEC, will share the cockpit of the AF Corse Ferrari with the young Italian. “I am very happy to be back at the start of the world championship that I will face with a new teammate”, Commented the Spaniard. “Antonio did an excellent job last year in the LMGTE Am class proving to be a very strong driver. We we are ready to fight for victory, in a period that is important for the future. The performances shown in last season’s finale make me very optimistic and I can’t wait to start Sebring. I would like to thank Daniel for what he did last season, he was an exemplary teammate, always very fast“.

After the titles in the Italian GT Championship and the excellent debut in the endurance world championship in the LMGTE Am class with Cetilar Racing, Antonio Fuoco will ride a Ferrari in the LMGTE Pro class for the first time. “Honestly I am very happy for this opportunity“, Said the Italian,”because it comes to the end of a growth path in the world of covered wheels from 2019 to today. I am happy to have this chance and I hope to give my contribution to the team and to Ferrari in 2022“.