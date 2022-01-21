Fabibi Cosplay is one of the fans Dragon Ball Z most recognized, since it has represented some of the most beloved girls of the entire franchise, this is the case of bulma bunny. This version of the protagonist in a bunny suit is one of her most representative.

This Chilean artist shared in her social networks his representation of bulma bunny with which he delighted fans of the franchise, some of the comments on his publication applaud the work achieved. Your makeup or sewing may have impressed more than one person.

Fabibi Cosplay is one of the biggest references of cosplay in chili. In fact, in 2019 was part of the jury of the comic-con of that country. See her represent this girl from Dragon Ball Z is something impressive, because it manages to bring to life very detailed aspects of bulma Bunny.

Both the straightening that he achieved in the wig of bulma bunny like the way the two bunny ears fall from her headband are details that will not escape fans of Dragon Ball Z, especially those who grew up with this series in their childhood and youth.

Fabibi Cosplay as Bulma Bunny from Dragon Ball

The level of quality of work Fabibi Cosplay has woken up such interest among fans from all over the world, even the Chilean has come to represent her country in events in Mexico, U.S and other countries of Latin America. As if the above were not enough, his personal account of Instagram already exceeds the mark of 400,000 followers.

The work of Fabibi Cosplay What bulma bunny from Dragon Ball Z, we see that the preparation of your suit has been made to the perfect size and with great care, there is not a single seam that stands out or is uncomfortable. We hope to see more of the work of this Chilean artist soon.

