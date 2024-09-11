On the eve of the penultimate round of the world championship, AF Corse occupies second position in the FIA ​​World Cup For Hypercar Teams thanks to the results obtained by the Ferrari 499P driven alternating between Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman and Yifei Ye (the latter two official Ferrari drivers).

After the American stage and the overall victory, the top of the ranking is a goal that the Italian team will try to achieve.

Giuseppe Petrotta (General Manager): “The FIA ​​WEC event in Japan on the Fuji circuit is always an important event. For AF Corse and the Ferrari 499P #83 this year it comes immediately after the victory in Austin, bringing with it a great enthusiasm that gives us hope”.

“However, we must not let our guard down, as this track and our opponents will make the challenge very complicated.”

Podium: #83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye, 1st place Photo credit: JEP / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica: “We are ready for the penultimate round of the FIA ​​WEC at Fuji, a circuit that always brings back fond memories for me, as I raced there recently in LMP2 and in Formula 1 a long time ago. When you race in Japan you cannot forget the Japanese fans, who are all very

specials”.

“The circuit is demanding, with a very long straight, long and fast corners but also a very twisty and slow final sector, so you have to find a compromise in terms of the aerodynamic set-up, which makes the car quite complicated to drive.”

“It will be exciting to get back on track after the overall win in Austin. It will certainly not be an easy race for us, but we hope to get the most out of ourselves and the car.”

Robert Shwartzman: “The goal for this weekend is the same as the one we had on the eve of the Austin stage: to cross the finish line in front of everyone. It will be a big challenge, especially for me who has never raced on the Fuji circuit, I will have to adapt quickly during free practice”.

“It will be very difficult to find the rhythm, especially in the last sector, which is characterised by many slow corners.

The important thing, as always, will be to do the best job possible.”

Yifei Ye: “After the great success at COTA we are looking forward to racing at Fuji, which is a kind of home race for me. The track is quite challenging, with some high-speed corners in the first sector and slow corners towards the end.”

“So it will be important to find the right set up for the race to try and get another win. We are looking forward to the race weekend and some good food!”