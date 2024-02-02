Mogadishu (Al-Ittihad)

Somali security forces announced the destruction of weapons stores belonging to the terrorist Al-Shabaab militia in several areas of Galgadud Governorate in the center of the country.

The Somali News Agency, SONA, reported that this came in a statement issued by the National Security and Intelligence Service forces, in which it also confirmed the destruction of a weapons storage center for terrorists, and another center in which a large number of vehicles were located.

Last Wednesday, the security services announced the killing of 6 Al-Shabaab leaders in a joint military operation in the south-central part of the country.

The National Security Command said, “The military operation that it carried out in cooperation with international partners on the 28th of last month took place in the Bouq Akbli area in Hiran Governorate.”

She pointed out that “the military operation resulted in the killing of 6 of the most prominent leaders wanted in the ranks of the Al-Shabaab militia while they were traveling in two cars.”